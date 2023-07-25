Mashal Khan sets hearts aflutter in latest BTS video

In the glimmering world of entertainment, Mashal Khan reigns as a true sensation, grabbing headlines with her captivating performances and infectious smile that has won hearts far and wide. A trendsetter in her own right, she dazzles with her remarkable acting prowess and exudes an effervescent charm that has garnered a legion of devoted fans.

As a beloved face of top designers and brands, Khan leaves her admirers yearning for more, bewitched by her undeniable beauty and charisma.

Recently, she shared a mesmerizing BTS video of a photoshoot, set against a picturesque beach backdrop, where she mesmerized her followers in a statement baby pink silk saree. The saree gracefully embraced her, accentuating her radiant allure, and exuding an air of timeless sophistication.

"A day spent shooting in 50 degrees" she captioned the post.

Her fans and admirers gushed over her beauty and elegance in the comment section:

On the work front, Khan garnered praise for her roles in Mere Humdam and Khaas.