Udh di Phiran – Bilal Saeed unveils official poster of upcoming song

Maheen Khawaja 05:47 PM | 25 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram
Bilal Saeed, a highly accomplished Pakistani singer and composer, stands tall as a revered figure in the nation's music realm. With an unwavering passion for his craft and exceptional compositions that resonate deeply with audiences, he has earned widespread acclaim and adoration.

His career skyrocketed with the release of the smashing hit "Bara Saal" in 2010, and since then, he has continued to soar to new heights. Not only has he left an indelible mark on the music scene in Pakistan, but he has also captivated the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts with his remarkable talent and skill.

Amidst a wave of excitement, Saeed graciously treated his fans by unveiling the poster of his latest masterpiece, "Udh di Phiran." This extraordinary song transcends boundaries, exemplifying the power of music to bridge divides. In a delightful collaboration, Bilal joins hands with the talented Sunanda Sharma, an esteemed Indian playback singer and film actress renowned for her debut song "Billi Akh." 

"Love knows no boundaries, and music has the power to bridge even the deepest divides. "Udh di Phiran" is a heartfelt expression of love, longing, and the indescribable emotions that come with it.
@sunanda_ss I am honoured and thrilled to be the first one you have collaborated with and happy to share that it was equally exciting for me ✌????

LAHORE WALAY can’t wait ????" Saeed captioned the post.

Fans eagerly expressed their excitement and anticipation in the comment section.

Bilal Saeed's soulful rendition of 'Kahani Suno' wins hearts

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

