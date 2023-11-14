Abdul Razzaq under fire for his remarks about Aishwarya Rai

Abdul Razzaq, a former Pakistani cricketer, has found himself embroiled in controversy following his nasty remarks about Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. In the era of social media, where opinions can rapidly circulate, public figures often face intense scrutiny for their statements. Razzaq's comments, made in the context of a media event discussing Pakistan's performance in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, not only raised eyebrows but also triggered a wave of criticism from netizens across the virtual landscape.

Pakistan's campaign in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 concluded on a somber note, with the Babar Azam-led side failing to qualify for the tournament's semifinals. Winning only four out of nine league-stage fixtures, the Green team faced disappointment. Razzaq's remarks, however, shifted the focus from the team's performance to his unconventional choice of example aimed at critiquing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Razzaq credited Younis Khan's positive captaincy for boosting his own confidence and performance. However, he expressed broader concerns about the lack of positive intentions in Pakistan for player development. Employing a metaphor, he suggested that expecting positive outcomes without fostering a conducive environment is comparable to expecting a virtuous child by marrying Aishwarya.

"In my opinion, we don't really intend to improve and enhance the players. That will never happen if you believe that I will marry Aishwarya (Rai) to have a good-natured and moral child. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions," Razzaq remarked.

Shamefull Disgusting

Ye hai hamaray Senior Players Hud hai

Bhai Ap kese Aishwariya Rai ko degrade kar sakte ho Cricketer ho Cricket me reh kr example de

and Dukh is cheez ka kisi ex cricketer ne roka bi nae ye kya bol diya#Abdulrazzaq

pic.twitter.com/7juuK8RwG0 — Waleed Rauf (@WaleedRauf20) November 13, 2023

These comments swiftly attracted criticism, setting social media ablaze with a diverse range of reactions. Netizens slammed the former cricketer for his analogy and lack of professionalism in bringing the Indian actress into a discussion about cricket and player development. Many also called out Afridi for laughing instead of reprimanding Razzaq.

I feel bad for Pakistani women.. what a shameless example — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) November 13, 2023

Bringing women in literally everything 👏👏

And yall also notice how Umar gul the Shahid afridi reacted to his statement. Instead of correcting him, they applauded and laughed.

They are all part of the problem!! — nabs 🇵🇸 (@hot_coff3e) November 13, 2023

Once he said The shameful stuff in front of cricketer Nida Dar too in a live tv morning show..Razzaq I am sorry to say doesn’t have any moral and social etiquettes he doesn’t know the decency to respect women This is morally unethical…Further shame was the way Afridi & Gul👏👏.. — Shahid Shah (@shahidtrimzi) November 13, 2023

Take out cricket out of Razzaq and I can totally see your typical half-educated pind guy riding a bike, flaunting a gold chain, watching movies, playing cards etc and doing chichora pan with friends all day 👍 if not for cricket these kind of people wouldn’t get a forum to speak… — Global.baba (@Globalbaba8) November 13, 2023

Former cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar strongly condemned Razzaq's inappropriate joke/comparison on Twitter, emphasizing the need to speak out against such disrespect towards women.