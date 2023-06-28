Shoaib Akhtar bowls out Pasoori's Indian version with hilarious tweet

LAHORE – Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar is the latest Pakistani to disapprove the Indian remake of popular Coke Studio song “Pasoori,” which was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The "Pasoori Nu," the Indian version sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, has been shared on YouTube and other streaming sites.

The globally hit song was re-produced for a Bollywood movie "Satyaprem Ki Katha" featuring lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who showcase their on-screen chemistry while mouthing the reworked Hindi lyrics.

The cricketer wrote: “Aye ki pasoori paayi ay.”

His fans could not stop themselves from commenting on his hilarious reaction as one wrote: “Another Day another humiliation for T-series”

“Pakistan ke pasoori ka pasoora bana dia inho ne,” said another.

“T series wale bollywood ke saare hit gaane kharap karne ke baad ab tumhare piche bhi par gaya..” said another user.

A netizen said: “Pasoori Ka bara garakh KR gy.”