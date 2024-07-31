Stage actor, comedian Sardar Kamal dies of heart attack in Lahore

LAHORE – Famous Pakistani comedian and TV star Sardar Kamal has died of a sudden heart attack on Tuesday.
It was reported that the stage comedian was shifted to PIC, Lahore after pain in his heart where doctors tried to save his life but he succumbed to cardiac arrest.
His dead body will be shifted to his hometown Faisalabad for the funeral.
In his illustrious career, Sardar Kamal featured in over two dozen films, as he aced the art of cracking jokes with perfect timing.
Kamal made significant impact on both the Lollywood film and theater industries with his numerous stage performances. His ability to bring joy and laughter earned him a cherished place in many hearts.
The legacy of his memorable performances and the happiness he brought to fans will endure, and his passing is a great loss to Pakistan showbiz industry.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
