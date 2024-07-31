Stage actor, comedian Sardar Kamal dies of heart attack in Lahore

LAHORE – Famous Pakistani comedian and TV star Sardar Kamal has died of a sudden heart attack on Tuesday.

It was reported that the stage comedian was shifted to PIC, Lahore after pain in his heart where doctors tried to save his life but he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

His dead body will be shifted to his hometown Faisalabad for the funeral.

In his illustrious career, Sardar Kamal featured in over two dozen films, as he aced the art of cracking jokes with perfect timing.

Kamal made significant impact on both the Lollywood film and theater industries with his numerous stage performances. His ability to bring joy and laughter earned him a cherished place in many hearts.

The legacy of his memorable performances and the happiness he brought to fans will endure, and his passing is a great loss to Pakistan showbiz industry.





