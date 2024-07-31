Who was Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas political leader killed by Israel in Iran?

ISLAMABAD – Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran's Tehran, Palestinian group confirmed on Wednesday.
Before his death, he was in Iran with leaders from the “axis of resistance,” including Hezbollah and the Houthis.
Haniyeh was leading Hamas political efforts from exile in Qatar and Turkey. He was born in 1962 in Gaza's refugee camp.
He got his education at UNRWA schools and later enrolled at Islamic University of Gaza. He faced imprisonment by Israeli forces back in 90s. He rose to fame within resistance group with support of its founder.
Haniyeh took charge as leader of Hamas and also served as prime minister of a Palestinian unity government, which was then ousted.
Under his leadership, Hamas faced ongoing conflict with Israel and endured a severe blockade on Gaza. The deceased was involved in talks with Israel mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Washington.
Haniyeh lost his several family members to the conflict, and remained resolute in his stance against Israeli actions until his death on July 31, 2024.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.