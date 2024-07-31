Search

Who was Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas political leader killed by Israel in Iran?

Web Desk
09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran's Tehran, Palestinian group confirmed on Wednesday.

Before his death, he was in Iran with leaders from the “axis of resistance,” including Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Who was Ismail Haniyeh?

Haniyeh was leading Hamas political efforts from exile in Qatar and Turkey. He was born in 1962 in Gaza's refugee camp.

He got his education at UNRWA schools and later enrolled at Islamic University of Gaza. He faced imprisonment by Israeli forces back in 90s. He rose to fame within resistance group with support of its founder.

Haniyeh took charge as leader of Hamas and also served as prime minister of a Palestinian unity government, which was then ousted.

Under his leadership, Hamas faced ongoing conflict with Israel and endured a severe blockade on Gaza. The deceased was involved in talks with Israel mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Washington.

Haniyeh lost his several family members to the conflict, and remained resolute in his stance against Israeli actions until his death on July 31, 2024.

