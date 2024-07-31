Search

Top NewsWorld

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Web Desk
08:44 AM | 31 Jul, 2024
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Source: File Photo

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas' political bureau, was killed in an attack in Tehran on Wednesday.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards died when their residence was struck in Tehran. A high level probe was underway, with details expected to be announced later in the day.

Hamas, Palestinian resistance movement governing parts of Israeli-occupied Gaza, confirmed Haniyeh's death in an attack at the residence, with development expected to further escalate the regional tensions.

Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of the Iranian president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a statement, Hamas mourned Palestinian people, and Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, who according to group was killed in a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran.

Ismail Haniyeh

Haniyeh was top Palestinian leader, who remained at key positions. He was born in 1962 in the Gaza and studied at the Islamic University of Gaza, where he became involved with Hamas.

A vocal critic of Israel, has been involved in efforts to reconcile with other Palestinian factions. He has also been critical of Western countries' support for Israel and has called for international pressure to end the Israeli occupation.

More to follow...

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:51 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Iran's Supreme National Security Council holds key meeting after ...

09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Who was Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas political leader killed by Israel in ...

08:44 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

11:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

IHC declares CDA's order to seal PTI's Islamabad secretariat null and ...

08:35 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

PM Shehbaz's son among 7 political figures who own IPPs in Pakistan, ...

07:27 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh to impose ban on Jamaat-e-Islami after deadly quota ...

Most viewed

03:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Army’s ex-Lt Col Akbar Hussain convicted for inciting ...

09:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan confirms May 9 GHQ protest call

10:32 AM | 29 Jul, 2024

These Restaurants in Dubai Make Your Evenings Special with Delicious ...

09:21 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's physical remand extended by 10 days in ...

09:08 AM | 29 Jul, 2024

How much of Policy Rate cut is expected in today's State Bank's MPC ...

10:55 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Turkey could intervene militarily in Israel’s conflict with Gaza, ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:51 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Iran's Supreme National Security Council holds key meeting after Haniyeh's assassination

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 31 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: