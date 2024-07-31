Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas' political bureau, was killed in an attack in Tehran on Wednesday.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards died when their residence was struck in Tehran. A high level probe was underway, with details expected to be announced later in the day.

Hamas, Palestinian resistance movement governing parts of Israeli-occupied Gaza, confirmed Haniyeh's death in an attack at the residence, with development expected to further escalate the regional tensions.

Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of the Iranian president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a statement, Hamas mourned Palestinian people, and Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, who according to group was killed in a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran.

Ismail Haniyeh

Haniyeh was top Palestinian leader, who remained at key positions. He was born in 1962 in the Gaza and studied at the Islamic University of Gaza, where he became involved with Hamas.

A vocal critic of Israel, has been involved in efforts to reconcile with other Palestinian factions. He has also been critical of Western countries' support for Israel and has called for international pressure to end the Israeli occupation.

More to follow...