Canadian PM Trudeau, wife Sophie Gregoire call it quits after 18 years of marriage

ISLAMABAD – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire have called it quit after almost 18 years of marriage.

Canadian politician and his wife issued a joint statement, announcing that they had many meaningful and difficult conversations prior to their decision.

The duo urged privacy in these hard times, saying we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.

Media reports revealed that Trudeau and Gregoire also signed a legal separation agreement.

The former couple is now shifting their focus on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. They have three children together, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace, and 9-year-old Hadrien.

The two first met in their adolescence and later reconnected as adults when they co-hosted a 2003 charity gala, and ties the knot two years later.

In previous years, Sophie was often seen together with Trudeau at social events and vacations however in recent times, she played less visible role, and rarely accompanied husband on official trips.