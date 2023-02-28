Search

PakistanWorld

Here's how to apply for Italy’s visa from Pakistan

Web Desk 03:25 PM | 28 Feb, 2023
Here's how to apply for Italy’s visa from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Italy eyed increasing bilateral trade with Pakistan and now the European country announced rolling out thousands of visas for people from South Asian nation.

In recent developments, the Italian diplomat said Rome issued visas to over 15,000 Pakistani citizens last year and now the ambassador said the government planned to issue more visas to Pakistanis this year; he however refrained from quoting exact numbers for the visas.

Here’s a quick guide to apply for an Italian visa in Pakistan online:

  • Identify visa type
  • Begin your application
  • Book an appointment
  • Pay your fees
  • Visit a visa application center
  • Track your application
  • Collect your passport.

Here's the link to apply for the Visa 

https://visa.vfsglobal.com/pak/en/ita/apply-visa

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan kicks off first-ever digital census tomorrow

11:33 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Consul General in Pakistan reveals who won’t be able to get UAE visa

11:08 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from March 1?

10:34 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Fact-check: Has Pakistan exempted local medical graduates from mandatory licensing examination?

06:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Partial shutter down strike in parts of Pakistan on TLP’s call against inflation

10:54 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Here’s all you need to know about school holiday in Karachi

10:05 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hira Mani's new music video is out now!

04:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.1 266.05
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312.8 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.75 74.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.3 70
Australian Dollar AUD 173 175.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 691.71 699.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 192 194.2
China Yuan CNY 37.54 37.94
Danish Krone DKK 36.85 37.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 845.57 854.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.01 25.31
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 192.5 194.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 276.52 279.02
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Karachi PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Islamabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Peshawar PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Quetta PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Sialkot PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Attock PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Gujranwala PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Jehlum PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Multan PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Bahawalpur PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Gujrat PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Nawabshah PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Chakwal PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Hyderabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Nowshehra PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Sargodha PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Faisalabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Mirpur PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: