Here's how to apply for Italy’s visa from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Italy eyed increasing bilateral trade with Pakistan and now the European country announced rolling out thousands of visas for people from South Asian nation.

In recent developments, the Italian diplomat said Rome issued visas to over 15,000 Pakistani citizens last year and now the ambassador said the government planned to issue more visas to Pakistanis this year; he however refrained from quoting exact numbers for the visas.

Here’s a quick guide to apply for an Italian visa in Pakistan online:

Identify visa type

Begin your application

Book an appointment

Pay your fees

Visit a visa application center

Track your application

Collect your passport.

Here's the link to apply for the Visa

https://visa.vfsglobal.com/pak/en/ita/apply-visa