Hira Mani's new music video is out now!

Hira Mani, the sensational star of Lollywood, has a knack for setting the internet ablaze. She maintains a captivating Instagram feed that keeps her fans thoroughly engaged. Her quick wit and sense of humour have endeared her to her fans, who simply can't get enough of her.

This time around, the 33-year-old has woven magic as she sets the screen ablaze with her solo "Yaarian". Taking to Instagram, the actress took to Instagram and shared a snippet of the music video with the caption "Yaarian is out now! Mere dil kay bohat kareeb hai ye Gana. Link in bio. Feedback darkar hai."

Mani's fans are in for a treat with the 3-minute song that explores themes of love, friendship, and betrayal. As a seasoned actor of Do Bol fame, Hira effortlessly carries off any look and has picked just the right guise for the music video.

Soon after the release of the song, many of her fans showered love in the comment section while the song amassed thousands of views in an hour.

Hira appeared in numerous superhit projects including Do Bol, and Dil Mon Ka Diya. She is also known for her roles in Mere Paas Tum Ho, Mera Khuda Jane, and Yaqeen Ka Safar.