SC announces verdict on Punjab, KP elections date case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a suo motu case related to delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar reserved the verdict after stakeholders wrapped up arguments in the case.
Earlier, CJP announced that he would announce the verdict today. Later, his secretary returned to the courtroom and announced that the verdict announcement had been rescheduled and it will now be announced tomorrow at 11:30am.
The chief justice thanked lawyers of all parties to assist the apex court.
Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sought more time to hold consultation after the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the ruling parties and PTI to sit together and come up with elections dates in the Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa until 4pm.
After the hearing was resumed, Mansoor Usman Awan, who is representing the PML-N in the case, requested the bench that the PDM coalition would need more time for consultation as it had members from Balochistan.
Meanwhile, PPP lawyer Farooq H. Naek told the apex court that the party leadership was of the view that giving a date for election was not its job.
The PPP counsel said the president annouce the election date without the advice of the prime minister and consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan, adding that the president’s unilateral move was unconstitutional.
President Decides to Withdraw Notification for Polls in KP
Salman Akram Raja, who is representing President Arif Alvi in the case, told the bench that his client had decided to withdraw a notification regarding announcement of election date in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Earlier in the day, the bench of the top court deliberated to determine who has the authority of giving the election date.
On Monday, four judges of the country’s top court recused themselves from the nine-member bench. The remaining bench will continue hearing the case for the interpretation of the Constitution as the opposition and ruling alliance remained at loggerheads over polls date in recent weeks.
During Monday’s hearing, the country’s top judge remarked that President can announce the date for elections as per the Elections Act, 2017.
Since the dissolution of the assemblies, the governors of both provinces and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are reluctant to announce a date for general elections in the provinces. After both parties remained failed to fulfill their duties, President Arif Alvi unilaterally announced that polls will be held in April – a move that was widely criticised by the government of coalition parties.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Karachi
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Quetta
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Attock
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Multan
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.