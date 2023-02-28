IHC grants interim bail to Imran Khan in attempted murder case

LAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the attempted murder case.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq granted bail to the PTI chief till March 9 against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The case of “attempted murder” was registered at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital against him on the complaint of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha. The PML-N leader claimed that he was attacked by the PTI protesters when he was visiting the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI supporters staged protest in October last year after their party chief, Imran Khan was disqualified by the electoral body in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan in a criminal case related to Toshakhana reference. Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict after the PTI chief failed to show up in the case.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and banking court granted interim bail to the former prime minister after he appeared before them at the judicial complex.