Shaniera Akram calls out Hania Aamir for dangerous bike video

KARACHI – Model and Actor Hania Aamir turned heads with his viral clip showing her flexing bike ride on public road without helmet and now Shaniera Akram, social activist and wife of Wasim Akram, called out star for her stunt.

Mere Humsafar star dropped her clip as carefree fun, but for Shaniera, it was a dangerous display. Known for her years of campaigning for road safety, Shaniera called the stunt “illegal” and “reckless,” warning that such behaviour could cost lives.

Reposting the video to her own Instagram story, Shaniera wrote, “I’ve worked for years with hospitals and doctors to promote helmet use in Pakistan. This is like a dagger to my heart.” She reminded her followers that celebrities have the power to influence millions — and that power should not encourage dangerous behaviour.

Shaniera said she has personally seen the fatal consequences of similar road stunts. While insisting she wasn’t attacking Hania personally, she stressed that if her comments could make even one person reconsider, “it’s worth it.”

“It’s not rocket science — it’s against the law, and it’s stupid,” she added bluntly.

The incident reignited debate about celebrity responsibility and road safety, with many online users siding with Shaniera’s call for road safety.