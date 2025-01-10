258 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE and others

ISLAMABAD – A total of 258 Pakistani nationals have been deported from seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China, for various reasons.

Reports said 232 individuals, including seven beggars, were deported from Saudi Arabia, while 21 Pakistanis were deported from the UAE.

They revealed that Pakistanis were also deported from China, Qatar, Indonesia, Cyprus, and Nigeria.

Authorities have arrested 16 passengers after they reached Karachi while one of the deportees’ citizenship in under suspicion.

Two Pakistanis individuals, who were arrested for performing Hajj without permits, and four others, who overstayed during Umrah, were deported upon completion of their sentences.

Additionally, 27 Pakistanis were arrested for working without sponsors, and 16 individuals in Saudi Arabia were staying after their visa expired.

It was also reported that 112 Pakistanis were deported from the UAE after complaints from their sponsors. The UAE deported 11 Pakistanis, including four involved in drug smuggling.

Moreover, one Pakistani was deported each from China, Qatar, Indonesia, Cyprus, and Nigeria.

Immigration officials revealed that the names of the 16 individuals deported from the UAE and Nigeria are now included on the stop list.