PTI local leader gunned down in Abbottabad days before Pakistan general elections

ABBOTTABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Immi was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Abbottabad on Friday.
The deceased was a newly affiliated leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), but succumbed to a fatal shooting outside his house amid series of attacks on politicians.
Police are yet to register a case against him as assailants’ motives remain unclear. Investigators are not sure whether it is result of a targeted attack or personal enmity.
The gruesome killing of another leader of embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shocked the local community in Abottabad and also raised at security situation ahead of elections.
The killing depicts the alarming situation that political leaders are facing in KP and Balochistan.
Elections in Bajaur were postponed after PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb was shot dead around a week before the voting. Khan was present in the Sadiqabad Phatak Bazar area for his election campaign when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Earlier this week, four people were killed and five others injured after a bomb blast ripped through a political rally carried out by PTI in Sibi, Balochistan.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.