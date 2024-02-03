Search

PTI local leader gunned down in Abbottabad days before Pakistan general elections

10:51 AM | 3 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

ABBOTTABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Immi was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Abbottabad on Friday.

The deceased was a newly affiliated leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), but succumbed to a fatal shooting outside his house amid series of attacks on politicians.

Police are yet to register a case against him as assailants’ motives remain unclear. Investigators are not sure whether it is result of a targeted attack or personal enmity.

The gruesome killing of another leader of embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shocked the local community in Abottabad and also raised at security situation ahead of elections. 

The killing depicts the alarming situation that political leaders are facing in KP and Balochistan. 

Elections in Bajaur were postponed after PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb was shot dead around a week before the voting. Khan was present in the Sadiqabad Phatak Bazar area for his election campaign when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot. 

Earlier this week, four people were killed and five others injured after a bomb blast ripped through a political rally carried out by PTI in Sibi, Balochistan.

Elections in Bajaur postponed after PTI-backed Rehan Zeb shot dead

 
 
 
 

Gold & Silver Rate

06:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd February, 2024

