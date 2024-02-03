PTI local leader gunned down in Abbottabad days before Pakistan general elections

ABBOTTABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Immi was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Abbottabad on Friday.

The deceased was a newly affiliated leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), but succumbed to a fatal shooting outside his house amid series of attacks on politicians.

Police are yet to register a case against him as assailants’ motives remain unclear. Investigators are not sure whether it is result of a targeted attack or personal enmity.

The gruesome killing of another leader of embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shocked the local community in Abottabad and also raised at security situation ahead of elections.

The killing depicts the alarming situation that political leaders are facing in KP and Balochistan.

Elections in Bajaur were postponed after PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb was shot dead around a week before the voting. Khan was present in the Sadiqabad Phatak Bazar area for his election campaign when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Earlier this week, four people were killed and five others injured after a bomb blast ripped through a political rally carried out by PTI in Sibi, Balochistan.







