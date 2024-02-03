Karachi University exams scheduled for Feb 6 postponed ahead of elections

KARACHI – Karachi University announced that exams scheduled to be held on February 6 have been postponed.

In an official announcement, Karachi University said the exams initially scheduled for February 6 have been deferred due to the upcoming general elections.

It said the new date for the postponed examination is February 14, and there are no modifications to the examination centers or timings.

Meanwhile, the University Senate meeting, which was initially scheduled for February 6, has been delayed, and the new date for the meeting will be announced later.

On Friday, educational boards across the country's southeastern region cancelled exams while schools and colleges remain closed for a week in light of the upcoming general elections.