Elections 2024: Holidays announced in schools across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Administration in federal capital has announced week-long holiday in all educational institutions in view of general elections scheduled for February 8.

The holidays will practically begin from Feb 3 (Saturday) and end on Feb 11 as these include the weekly day offs. All schools, colleges, and universities will reopen on Feb 12.

Officially, there is public holiday on Feb 5 (Monday) on account of Kashmir Day and three holidays (Feb 6 to 9) for elections.

Earlier, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab announced the same schedule for closure of schools across the provinces owing to general elections in the country.