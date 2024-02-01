Elections 2024: Holidays announced in schools across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Administration in federal capital has announced week-long holiday in all educational institutions in view of general elections scheduled for February 8.
The holidays will practically begin from Feb 3 (Saturday) and end on Feb 11 as these include the weekly day offs. All schools, colleges, and universities will reopen on Feb 12.
Officially, there is public holiday on Feb 5 (Monday) on account of Kashmir Day and three holidays (Feb 6 to 9) for elections.
Earlier, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab announced the same schedule for closure of schools across the provinces owing to general elections in the country.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
