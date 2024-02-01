Search

Immigration

China seeks visa-free agreement with more countries as tourism rebounds

Web Desk
07:23 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
China seeks visa-free agreement with more countries as tourism rebounds

BEIJING - The authorities in China are set to ink visa-free agreements with more countries as the social distancing protocols stand lifted and tourism makes a recovery in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the country will expand visa-free travel to more countries and seek more countries for mutual visa exemption.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday that up to now, China has inked mutual visa exemption agreements covering different types of passports with 157 countries, reached agreements or arrangements on simplified visa procedures with 44 countries and enjoyed comprehensive mutual visa exemptions with 23 countries, including Thailand, Singapore, the Maldives and UAE.

The comments come in the backdrop of recent agreements with countries regarding visa-free travel though no country was specifically named for future visa-free liberty. For instance, China and Thailand recently signed a visa-free agreement on a permanent basis set to go into effect in March.

This agreement follows visa exemption agreements between China and some other Southeast Asian countries, which shows China's commitment to making it more tourist-friendly.

A few weeks ago, China and Singapore signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption, which will officially come into effect on February 9. Moreover, Malaysia also exempted Chinese citizens from visa requirements which will benefit globetrotters.

After the mutual visa exemption agreement was inked between China and Singapore and between China and Thailand, the number of travel bookings for the Spring Festival increased by a significant amount. 

The agreements come in the broader context of travel mobility as the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently said that international tourism numbers are set to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

A "stronger recovery of Asian markets" and a corresponding rise in the number of airline connections are "expected to underpin a full recovery by the end of 2024," said a report by the organization.

It bears mentioning that China faced the brunt of Covid-19 and also faced a barrage of allegations for its handling of the covid though the country is now on track to amend its visa regime to welcome more tourists.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Saudi citizens to stay longer in the UK under fresh visa regime

06:49 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

UK officially notifies changes to visa, immigration rules: Here are ...

08:34 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

US announces changes to immigration fee, H-1B visa: Details inside

12:26 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Poland suspends visa for fast track immigration: Details inside

03:05 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

China exploring resumption of visa-free entry for another Asian ...

02:50 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

China stops issuance of visas to this country: Read details here

Immigration

11:30 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Punjab signs MoU for sending manpower to Canada: Details inside

03:20 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Children’s strollers banned in Grand Mosque's area: Details inside

03:04 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Protests to cancel 550 flights and here's who will be affected

07:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Iranian pilgrims set to arrive in Saudi Arabia for Umrah, Hajj after ...

03:54 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Departure operations to remain shut at this German airport

01:25 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Britishers to leave France after 90 days as court rejects long-term ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam hosts Twitter Spaces session to interact with fans

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 1 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5  281.70 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354  357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.86 751.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.95 917.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.34 173.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.76 27.06
Swiss Franc CHF 324.29 324.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: