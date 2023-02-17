Fiji no longer needs Covid vaccination proof for visitors

NADI - Fiji has lifted all of its remaining Covid-19 travel rules and restrictions for visitors arriving by air and sea, meaning thereby that travelers no longer need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination and travel insurance.
This comes a week after requirement to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination and valid travel insurance was lifted as the country hopes to revive tourism. The country recorded 636,312 visitors in 2022 and surpassed the expected targets.
In a statement on its website, the government announced that the move ‘comes following careful consideration of the global and national Covid-19 situation by the Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce (CRMT) and applies to both arrivals from air and sea.’
Tourism Fiji chief executive Brent Hill commented on the development and said the industry welcomes the decision to remove all protocols, restrictions, vaccination requirements and Covid-19 tests.
Hill, however, said the country’s tourism sector would continue to strongly encourage travellers to travel with insurance. Fiji has made major progress in terms of vaccination and as per Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), around 95% of its adult population is now vaccinated against the pandemic while a booster programme is in process.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Friday after as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs193,200.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs165,638.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs3,800 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $15 to reach $1,824 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
