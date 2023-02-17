Fiji no longer needs Covid vaccination proof for visitors

NADI - Fiji has lifted all of its remaining Covid-19 travel rules and restrictions for visitors arriving by air and sea, meaning thereby that travelers no longer need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination and travel insurance.

This comes a week after requirement to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination and valid travel insurance was lifted as the country hopes to revive tourism. The country recorded 636,312 visitors in 2022 and surpassed the expected targets.

In a statement on its website, the government announced that the move ‘comes following careful consideration of the global and national Covid-19 situation by the Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce (CRMT) and applies to both arrivals from air and sea.’

Tourism Fiji chief executive Brent Hill commented on the development and said the industry welcomes the decision to remove all protocols, restrictions, vaccination requirements and Covid-19 tests.

Hill, however, said the country’s tourism sector would continue to strongly encourage travellers to travel with insurance. Fiji has made major progress in terms of vaccination and as per Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), around 95% of its adult population is now vaccinated against the pandemic while a booster programme is in process.