Zara Peerzada, Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures win the internet

With millions of fans and followers congratulating the Pakistani supermodel Zara Peerzada on her wedding, pictures of the stunning bride and groom have been making rounds on the internet.

Peerzada recently recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Sarwan Saleh in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

The bride and groom — keeping their grace and charisma hand in hand — took the internet by storm with scintillating glimpses of their extravagant nuptials.

Social media users flooded the diva's comment section under her posts with love and prayers.