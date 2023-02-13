Search

Zara Peerzada ties the knot with Sarwan Saleh in intimate nikkah ceremony

Web Desk 05:53 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
Zara Peerzada ties the knot with Sarwan Saleh in intimate nikkah ceremony
Source: Zara Peerzada (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for the stunning model, Zara Peerzada, who has recently wed the love of her life, Sarwan Saleh, in an intimate Nikkah ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Zara selected a minimalist yet beautiful look for her Nikkah, donning a white Anarkali dress paired with a fully embellished gold dupatta designed by the renowned Hussain Rehar. Meanwhile, her groom Sarwan was handsome in a navy blue Sherwani, complemented by a printed shawl.

The bride took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pictures and penned a heartwarming note under it "10.2.23 ♥️ @sarwan_saleh

Yesterday was a bit weird, but I’m grateful it was with you like I am for all the other days good, bad and bizarre. Thank you @naveed.amjad & @wajeehawasti for the gift of this shoot for us. It was perfect (but pic number 9 is my favourite) Starting the day with both of you just made us feel like ourselves. @hussainrehar.official thank you for this dupatta of dreams ✨

@fatimanasirmua I love you - thank you for being so patient and accommodating ♥️

Thank you all for the pyaar and duas"

Many celebrities like Ayesha Omer, Eman Suleman and many others attended the ceremony and took to their Instagram handles to wish the couple a happy journey.

The model announced their baat pakki back in November. The 30-year-old model hails from an influential family. She is the niece of Usman Peerzada and the daughter of actor Salman Peerzada.

On the work front, Peerzada has been the face of many local and international brands including Luscious in 2011.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Feb-2023/power-tariff-surge-gets-cabinet-s-nod-ahead-of-virtual-talks-with-imf

