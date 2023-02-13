Zara Peerzada ties the knot with Sarwan Saleh in intimate nikkah ceremony

Congratulations are in order for the stunning model, Zara Peerzada, who has recently wed the love of her life, Sarwan Saleh, in an intimate Nikkah ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.
Zara selected a minimalist yet beautiful look for her Nikkah, donning a white Anarkali dress paired with a fully embellished gold dupatta designed by the renowned Hussain Rehar. Meanwhile, her groom Sarwan was handsome in a navy blue Sherwani, complemented by a printed shawl.
The bride took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pictures and penned a heartwarming note under it "10.2.23 ♥️ @sarwan_saleh
Yesterday was a bit weird, but I’m grateful it was with you like I am for all the other days good, bad and bizarre. Thank you @naveed.amjad & @wajeehawasti for the gift of this shoot for us. It was perfect (but pic number 9 is my favourite) Starting the day with both of you just made us feel like ourselves. @hussainrehar.official thank you for this dupatta of dreams ✨
@fatimanasirmua I love you - thank you for being so patient and accommodating ♥️
Thank you all for the pyaar and duas"
Many celebrities like Ayesha Omer, Eman Suleman and many others attended the ceremony and took to their Instagram handles to wish the couple a happy journey.
The model announced their baat pakki back in November. The 30-year-old model hails from an influential family. She is the niece of Usman Peerzada and the daughter of actor Salman Peerzada.
On the work front, Peerzada has been the face of many local and international brands including Luscious in 2011.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271
|273
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|73.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
