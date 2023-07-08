Wedding pictures of Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi surface online

Skipper Babar Azam, and Team Green attend wedding event of Afridi’s daughter
KARACHI – The Rukhsati event of cricket legend Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter was held in the port city of Karachi and was attended by family, friends, and members of Pakistan national team.
Pictures, and videos from the wedding event have gone viral as fans and social media users eagerly await glimpses from the event.
The firstborn of the former skipper tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in a private ceremony held in Karachi in December last year. Rukhsati mostly takes place with Nikah, but Afridi’s family postpones the consummation of marriage for July.
The couple's pictures of the bride and groom remained under wraps due to family privacy however Sana Shahid, the wife of Boom Boom, shared photos without the face of the bride.
Pakistani players attended Shahid Afridi’s daughter's wedding ceremony in Karachi on Friday. Captain Babar Azam, wicket keeper Rizwan, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Hassan Ali, Aamir Jamal and Shaheen Shah Afridi graced the event.
Waseem badami at ✨
Shahid Afridi. Daughter wedding ✨@WaseemBadami @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/raZ7N0qarO— FAZiLA (@Fazilafanofwb54) July 7, 2023
Pakistan Cricketers Spotted at Shahid Afridi's Daughter Aqsa Wedding ????????@SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/7eqYelbM0m— Mian Ahtasham (@AhtashamRiaz_) July 7, 2023
Nice to see great Saeed Anwar, he was present at Shahid Afridi daughter's wedding ceremony in Karachi. Babar Azam and other players met the legend#SaeedAnwar #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/TNlA3a8fXN— Sultan Khan (@MainHoonSultan7) July 7, 2023
Politicians like Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, TV show host Waseem Badami, cricket legends Moin Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammad Akram and Waqar Younis also attended the event.
