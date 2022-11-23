Babar Azam slides to fourth spot in latest ICC T20 rankings
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Source: Babar Azam (Instagram)
DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has dropped further to number four as the flamboyant batter is struggling nowadays with his form.

Earlier in September, the 28-year-old slipped to the third spot and now dropped another spot. Babar failed to deliver for Men in Green in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

He scored mere 39 runs in the Super 12 stage of the event, which caused fans and experts to criticize the batter for his dismal performance.

Kiwi batter Devon Conway has replaced him after thrashing India in three-match T20I series. He is now ranked third in the T20I batting ranking with 788 points, behind India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistani wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

List of Top 10 players 

Suryakumar Yadav            India       890
Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan                836
Devon Conway  New Zealand   788
Babar Azam Pakistan                778
 Aiden Markram  South Africa 748
Dawid Malan       England 719
 Glenn Phillips      New Zealand  699
Rilee Rossouw    South Africa         693
 Aaron Finch    Australia               680
 Pathum Nissanka      Sri Lanka   673

