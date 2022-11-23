Babar Azam slides to fourth spot in latest ICC T20 rankings
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has dropped further to number four as the flamboyant batter is struggling nowadays with his form.
Earlier in September, the 28-year-old slipped to the third spot and now dropped another spot. Babar failed to deliver for Men in Green in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.
He scored mere 39 runs in the Super 12 stage of the event, which caused fans and experts to criticize the batter for his dismal performance.
Kiwi batter Devon Conway has replaced him after thrashing India in three-match T20I series. He is now ranked third in the T20I batting ranking with 788 points, behind India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistani wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.
List of Top 10 players
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|890
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|836
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|788
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|778
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|748
|Dawid Malan
|England
|719
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|699
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|693
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|680
|Pathum Nissanka
|Sri Lanka
|673
Sarfaraz Ahmed returns as Pakistan names ... 11:58 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was recalled in the 18-member Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match home Test ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
-
- Babar Azam slides to fourth spot in latest ICC T20 rankings03:51 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- 67th National Track Cycling Championship to start from Nov 2603:44 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Hareem shines with new national records in Sindh Women Swimming ...03:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Abdullah, Nail make it into quarterfinals of 6th Sheheryar Malik ...03:16 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Anmol Baloch draws flak over bold photoshoot01:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Viral dance girl Ayesha’s latest sun-kissed photos leave fans in awe12:53 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie11:17 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022