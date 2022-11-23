Aiman Khan’s swimming pool video goes viral

Lollywood's favourite stars Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are back with their usual charm and charisma to break the internet once again.

The duo has been setting the bar higher with their regular yet luxurious trips to exotic destinations, date nights, and family vacays every other month.

With their adorable daughter accompanying them everywhere, the family is having the best time of their life in Dubai.

From luxury hotels to expensive restaurants and swimming pool, Muneeb, Aiman and Amal are keeping their fans on their toes with their scintillating pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

On the professional front, Muneeb Butt was last seen in Mast Mohabbat, Made For China, Baddua, Wedding Virus, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Mujhay Vida Kar.