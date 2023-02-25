Search

Sajal Aly's latest video wins hearts as she sings a Noor Jehan classic

Web Desk 04:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
Pakistani star actress and model Sajal Aly has been ruling the hearts of fans with her beautiful looks and flawless acting skills for quite sometime now.

The talented artist, who rose to fame with her performance in Dhoop Ki Deewar, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and earned widespread acclaim both at home and abroad. With a huge fan base spanning across borders, she has witnessed an impressive career growth and her versatile acting skills have won hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

During a recent interview, the talented artist sang "Niyat-e-Shauq", originally sung by the late melody queen Noor Jehan, and the audience were left in a complete awe. They were amazed by her melodious voice and her ability to capture the essence of the song.

Her fans and admirers flocked to the comments section and showered her with praise and heart emojis.

The actor has recently made headlines with her international project "What’s Love Got To Do With It?" that is produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.

Sajal Aly reveals Sridevi's motherly affection towards her

