Sajal Aly reveals Sridevi's motherly affection towards her

Web Desk 07:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has gained much admiration ever since the actor rose to the pinnacle of fame with impeccable acting talent and striking looks.

The Dhoop Ki Deewar star has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, earning accolades both domestically and internationally. With a massive following across borders, her career has seen impressive growth and her talent has been recognized and loved by millions.

During the filming of Mom, Aly formed a strong bond with the late Sridevi. Despite the subsequent ban on Pakistani artists working in India, Sridevi openly lauded Sajal's talent and spoke highly of her during promotional events. The film was a commercial success, and Sajal's powerful performance was widely acclaimed.

During an interview with Haroon Rashid at BBC Asia, Aly spoke candidly about her relationship with Sridevi. According to the Ye Dil Mera actress, the late actress was like a mother figure to her on set, offering guidance and support throughout the filming process. Sajal also shared that she formed a special bond not only with Sridevi but also with her daughter Jahnvi.

Sajal recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It?, produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.

