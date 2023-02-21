Sajal Aly is content following her divorce with Ahad Raza Mir, reveals Ushna Shah

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has cemented herself among the most talented and gorgeous actors in Pakistan. The Balaa star has been in the industry for quite some time now as fans are hooked on her grandeur and charming personality.

Recently, Ushna Shah appeared in The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary. In the show, she talked about Sajal Aly, saying that Aly is an amazing actor and she should take notes from her.

“I want to encourage Sajal Aly, you are a star, know it owns it and take over, and I think she understood it now. Recently, I just met Sajal, and we talked with each other, my first drama was with her, we don’t meet much but I have seen her more content, happy and confident than before. she’s very happy with life and in such a good place, I have never seen her like this before,” Ushna revealed.

Shah went on to say that, though they don't meet often, she recently caught up with Aly and was very pleased to see her in such a positive frame of mind. The Habs actress also reflected on how her first drama was with Aly and stated that she has seen a noticeable shift in the latter's outlook on life since then. She expressed her admiration for the Ye Dil Mera star and her wish that the talented actor would continue to own and grow her success.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.