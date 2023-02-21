Search

LifestyleVideos

Sajal Aly is content following her divorce with Ahad Raza Mir, reveals Ushna Shah

Web Desk 07:19 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
Sajal Aly is content following her divorce with Ahad Raza Mir, reveals Ushna Shah
Source: Instagram

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has cemented herself among the most talented and gorgeous actors in Pakistan. The Balaa star has been in the industry for quite some time now as fans are hooked on her grandeur and charming personality.

Recently, Ushna Shah appeared in The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary. In the show, she talked about Sajal Aly, saying that Aly is an amazing actor and she should take notes from her.

“I want to encourage Sajal Aly, you are a star, know it owns it and take over, and I think she understood it now. Recently, I just met Sajal, and we talked with each other, my first drama was with her, we don’t meet much but I have seen her more content, happy and confident than before. she’s very happy with life and in such a good place, I have never seen her like this before,” Ushna revealed.

Shah went on to say that, though they don't meet often, she recently caught up with Aly and was very pleased to see her in such a positive frame of mind. The Habs actress also reflected on how her first drama was with Aly and stated that she has seen a noticeable shift in the latter's outlook on life since then. She expressed her admiration for the Ye Dil Mera star and her wish that the talented actor would continue to own and grow her success. 

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.

Ushna Shah reveals how and where she met her fiance Hamza Amin

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

'Too young to get married,' Karachi's AC Hazim Bangwar reveals on Fahad Mustafa's show

10:29 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Ushna Shah reveals how and where she met her fiance Hamza Amin

09:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Nora Fatehi flaunts her lip-syncing skills in new viral video

08:39 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Ayesha Omar clears the air after being called home wrecker amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik’s divorce buzz

01:40 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Sajal Aly delights fans with new sizzling clicks

02:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

'You're not incomplete without a man,' says Sajal Aly

11:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SBA signs agreement to celebrate Sharjah as Guest of Honour at Seoul ...

07:36 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 21st February 2023

08:52 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263 265.5
Euro EUR 279.7 281.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 71.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.18 707.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 856.44 865.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.23 166.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 682.82 690.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.05 73.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 192 194
Swedish Korona SEK 25.26 26.56
Swiss Franc CHF 284.33 286.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Karachi PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Islamabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Peshawar PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Quetta PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sialkot PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Attock PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujranwala PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Jehlum PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Multan PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Bahawalpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujrat PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nawabshah PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Chakwal PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Hyderabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nowshehra PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sargodha PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Faisalabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Mirpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: