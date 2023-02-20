Ushna Shah reveals how and where she met her fiance Hamza Amin

Lollywood's beautiful bride-to-be, Ushna Shah, became the centre of attention the moment she announced her marriage plans on Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show.

From her posting rare glimpses with her handsome fella to the couple's dreamy yet intimate engagement ceremony, the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya famed actress made sure to keep her fans updated.

Most recently, the Bashar Momin diva appeared on another talk show where she revealed how she and her fiance, Hamza Amin, met and later fell in love.

While millions of her fans were waiting for the Habs star to share her love story, the Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress finally disclosed important details to her admirers.

During her appearance on The Talk Talk Show hosted by Hassan Choudary, the Yeh Ishq Hai star detailed her first meeting with Amin.

Talking about her beau, Shah said, "Hamza is a golf player and he’s an Austrian-born Pakistani." The host and Shah jokingly emphasized "Austrian not Australian" to make sure nobody gets it wrong.

"Many of my fans assume Hamza is from Swat judging by the way he looks," giggled Shah. "But he’s actually half Pakistani and half Austrian. His father is Pakistani Pathaan and his mother is Austrian," she said.

The diva also lovingly gushed about her fiance's "blue eyes and fair skin".

The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star added, “I met him [Hamza] in Karachi last year. We dated for a couple of months before being officially engaged. Our families and we have decided to finally tie the knot in a couple of days."

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Habs, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.