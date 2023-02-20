Ushna Shah reveals how and where she met her fiance Hamza Amin

Lollywood's beautiful bride-to-be, Ushna Shah, became the centre of attention the moment she announced her marriage plans on Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show.
From her posting rare glimpses with her handsome fella to the couple's dreamy yet intimate engagement ceremony, the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya famed actress made sure to keep her fans updated.
Most recently, the Bashar Momin diva appeared on another talk show where she revealed how she and her fiance, Hamza Amin, met and later fell in love.
While millions of her fans were waiting for the Habs star to share her love story, the Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress finally disclosed important details to her admirers.
During her appearance on The Talk Talk Show hosted by Hassan Choudary, the Yeh Ishq Hai star detailed her first meeting with Amin.
Talking about her beau, Shah said, "Hamza is a golf player and he’s an Austrian-born Pakistani." The host and Shah jokingly emphasized "Austrian not Australian" to make sure nobody gets it wrong.
"Many of my fans assume Hamza is from Swat judging by the way he looks," giggled Shah. "But he’s actually half Pakistani and half Austrian. His father is Pakistani Pathaan and his mother is Austrian," she said.
The diva also lovingly gushed about her fiance's "blue eyes and fair skin".
The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star added, “I met him [Hamza] in Karachi last year. We dated for a couple of months before being officially engaged. Our families and we have decided to finally tie the knot in a couple of days."
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Habs, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
