Search

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah reveals how and where she met her fiance Hamza Amin

Noor Fatima 09:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2023
Ushna Shah reveals how and where she met her fiance Hamza Amin
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Lollywood's beautiful bride-to-be, Ushna Shah, became the centre of attention the moment she announced her marriage plans on Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show.

From her posting rare glimpses with her handsome fella to the couple's dreamy yet intimate engagement ceremony, the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya famed actress made sure to keep her fans updated.

Most recently, the Bashar Momin diva appeared on another talk show where she revealed how she and her fiance, Hamza Amin, met and later fell in love.

While millions of her fans were waiting for the Habs star to share her love story, the Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress finally disclosed important details to her admirers. 

During her appearance on The Talk Talk Show hosted by Hassan Choudary, the Yeh Ishq Hai star detailed her first meeting with Amin.

Talking about her beau, Shah said, "Hamza is a golf player and he’s an Austrian-born Pakistani." The host and Shah jokingly emphasized "Austrian not Australian" to make sure nobody gets it wrong.

"Many of my fans assume Hamza is from Swat judging by the way he looks," giggled Shah. "But he’s actually half Pakistani and half Austrian. His father is Pakistani Pathaan and his mother is Austrian," she said.

The diva also lovingly gushed about her fiance's "blue eyes and fair skin".

The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star added, “I met him [Hamza] in Karachi last year. We dated for a couple of months before being officially engaged. Our families and we have decided to finally tie the knot in a couple of days."

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Habs, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.

Who's this man Ushna Shah is in love with?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir's new workout video shows she's a gym queen

10:01 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Nora Fatehi flaunts her lip-syncing skills in new viral video

08:39 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Fahad Mustafa reveals Ushna Shah's wedding date

12:31 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Kareena Kapoor opens up about giving her voice to iconic Black Widow

11:19 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir and Sabeena Syed spotted vacationing in Thailand

08:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Malala Yousafzai vows to support Afghan and Iranian women

10:30 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hania Aamir's new workout video shows she's a gym queen

10:01 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th February 2023

08:57 AM | 20 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.

During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.

Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.

All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.

This is an intraday update...

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.

On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-winning-momentum-against-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: