Hania Aamir's new workout video shows she's a gym queen

Whether it is Hollywood or Lollywood, actors are bound to stay in shape. Even though this sounds like a burden, but it really isn't. Staying fit, working out and keeping your health in check should be an individual's chief priority and nobody advocates it better than actress Hania Aamir.

The Pakistani entertainment industry's diva, who has amassed millions of followers and a number of blockbuster films and television series, often posts pictures or videos of herself working out.

Despite the dimple queen being an absolute example of "petite", the Janaan star doesn't shy away from rigorous training to keep herself in shape. Most recently, the Titli diva shared an Instagram story where she is seen exercising enthusiastically.

Aamir captioned the IG story, "I'm sad we didn't record my bhangra."

On the work front, Aamir's recent works include Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.