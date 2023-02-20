Search

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir's new workout video shows she's a gym queen

Noor Fatima 10:01 PM | 20 Feb, 2023
Hania Aamir's new workout video shows she's a gym queen
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Whether it is Hollywood or Lollywood, actors are bound to stay in shape. Even though this sounds like a burden, but it really isn't. Staying fit, working out and keeping your health in check should be an individual's chief priority and nobody advocates it better than actress Hania Aamir.

The Pakistani entertainment industry's diva, who has amassed millions of followers and a number of blockbuster films and television series, often posts pictures or videos of herself working out.

Despite the dimple queen being an absolute example of "petite", the Janaan star doesn't shy away from rigorous training to keep herself in shape. Most recently, the Titli diva shared an Instagram story where she is seen exercising enthusiastically.

Aamir captioned the IG story, "I'm sad we didn't record my bhangra."  

On the work front, Aamir's recent works include Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.

Hania Aamir gets trolled for her bold look from ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’         

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah reveals how and where she met her fiance Hamza Amin

09:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Nora Fatehi flaunts her lip-syncing skills in new viral video

08:39 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani is a vision in white, shares new Instagram post

09:29 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

New poster of Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' released

08:55 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Disney unveils teaser poster of superhero film 'The Marvels' with new release date

10:37 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Sajal Aly delights fans with new sizzling clicks

02:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hania Aamir's new workout video shows she's a gym queen

10:01 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th February 2023

08:57 AM | 20 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.

During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.

Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.

All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.

This is an intraday update...

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.

On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-winning-momentum-against-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: