Hania Aamir gets trolled for her bold look from ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’         

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for being effortlessly effervescent, has been riding high on the success of the latest soap opera ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’.

As the fashion choices of celebrities were not appreciated by the masses, Hania Aamir becomes the latest showbiz star to face moral policing this time.

Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, the 25-year-old created an uproar as she was spotted in a semi-backless dress, with the snaps from the hit serial doing rounds on the internet.

The clicks amassed thousands of reactions on the photo-sharing app while keyboard warriors started trolling her over her wardrobe choice.

Hania Aamir rose to fame with her role in Titli, and Visaal, and several projects of Lollywood diva including Mere Humsafar and Sang e Mah broke many records.