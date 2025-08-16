Pakistan surprises India on Independence Day with new YouTube strategy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has once again caught the attention of Indian internet users by running a series of advertisements on YouTube aimed at showcasing Pakistan’s successes during the Kashmir conflict.

On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Indian YouTube users reported seeing ads highlighting Pakistan’s achievements during the May tensions between the two countries.

These advertisements sparked complaints from Indian viewers on social media platform X, urging their government and Ministry of Information to address the issue of Pakistani ads appearing on their screens.

Earlier in May, when tensions escalated between Pakistan and India, the Indian government had taken strict measures to block thousands of Pakistani social media accounts, including journalists and international news outlets, to prevent Pakistan’s narrative from reaching Indian audiences. On X alone, approximately 8,000 accounts were suspended in a single sweep.

Despite these restrictions, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information devised an effective strategy to reach the Indian public by using targeted YouTube advertisements.

This approach allowed Pakistan to present its perspective directly to Indian viewers.

Following the success of this campaign during the May conflict, Pakistan has once again employed the same method on India’s Independence Day to communicate its stance and achievements to Indian audiences via YouTube ads.