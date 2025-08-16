Kasur Police under fire for ‘pressuring family’ into Rs1Crore settlement after SHO’s Murder Plot

FAISALABAD – Cold blooded murder of Ghulam Rasool exposed shocking corruption within Punjab Police and also put Kasur law enforcement under scrutiny for allegedly trying to force grieving family into financial settlement.

SHO Zeeshan Randhawa of Civil Lines Police Station, who was already facing multiple charges including kidnapping for ransom, has been arrested by CTD officers for orchestrating Rasool’s killing along with his accomplice, Maqsood.

According to the victim’s family, the it occured in mid-January when Zeeshan and his team stormed their home at night, roughed up family members, and abducted Ghulam Rasool. The victim was later taken to Faisalabad, where Maqsood allegedly shot him in the head, and the body was then abandoned.

Only after receiving a photograph of the deceased could the family confirm the tragic loss.

Adding to the horror, the family claims that Kasur police attempted to coerce them into “settling” the case for Rs1 crore, a shocking attempt to cover up the crime rather than pursue justice. It was only after intervention by the Counter Crime Department (CCD) that Maqsood was apprehended, who then confessed to murder, and SHO Zeeshan Randhawa was finally arrested.

This case has thrown glaring spotlight on systemic corruption and misconduct within the police, raising serious questions about the role of law enforcement in protecting citizens versus shielding its own. The victim’s family now demands swift justice, while the actions of Kasur police are being investigated amid public outrage.

Daily Pakistan host Yasir Shami also made attempts to reach RPO Kasur, but there was no response from high ups, raising question of law and order situation in the region.