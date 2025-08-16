Where to watch Caribbean Premier League matches online?

The men’s Caribbean Premier League has commenced and will continue till September 21 featuring 34 high-octane matches across the Caribbean.

However, the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will run from 6 September to 17 September 2025, showcasing seven exciting women’s fixtures and continuing the rapid growth of women’s cricket in the region.

With 41 matches scheduled across both tournaments and top players from around the world participating, the 2025 season promises unforgettable moments and great cricket.

Fans across the globe will be able to watch every match live through the CPL’s broadcast and digital partners.

CPL 2025 Broadcast Partners Worldwide

In India, matches will be televised on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, accessible through major platforms including Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, and Dish TV.

Viewers in North America can tune in via Willow TV, which holds exclusive rights in both the United States and Canada. The channel will also be available through streaming services such as Sling TV, YouTube TV (Sports Plus package), and Fubo.

In the United Kingdom, coverage will be provided by TNT Sports on the Discovery+ Premium subscription, offering live matches along with highlights and replays.

Cricket lovers in Australia can follow the tournament on Fox Sports and through the Kayo Sports streaming service.

In New Zealand, matches will be shown on Sky Sport and streamed on Sky Sport Now.

For fans in South Africa, SuperSport will air the tournament on television and across its online platforms.

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, the CPL will receive extensive coverage through regional broadcasters, ensuring local audiences can watch every match live.