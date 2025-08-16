‘No Desire for Power, Only Service’: COAS Asim Munir sets record straight in casual talk with journo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s senior journalist and TV host Sohail Warraich shared insights from his first meeting with Field Marshal General Asim Munir, sharing firm stance of the top general against political rumors and his commitment to Pakistan’s stability, economy, and international relations.

Sharing his recent events, Warraich said PM Shehbaz Sharif previously commended COAS as distinct to all previous chiefs in fourty years, saying he does not “play on both sides” and acts with transparency.

Driven by journalistic curiosity, Warraich arranged meeting with the COAS through his circle. Their first official encounter took place in Brussels during an international event and Sohail Warraich termed the discussion candid, with COAS answering questions directly and without diplomacy.

Responding to rumors about potential changes in Pakistan’s presidency, General Asim Munir categorically dismissed them, saying these reports were shared by elements seeking to create political chaos, not by any civil or military agency.

Speaking on his personal ambitions, he said, “Allah made me protector of this country, and I have no desire for any other position. I am a soldier, and my greatest wish is martyrdom.” He backed the political government, especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for their dedication during challenging times.

On matter of reconciliation, COAS was of view that sincere apologies could restore political harmony, citing Quranic verses about creation of Hazrat Adam and disobedience of Iblis to illustrate value of accountability and forgiveness.

He also outlined an ambitious economic roadmap, projecting that Pakistan’s rare mineral wealth, including Reko Diq, could generate billions in revenue annually and help reduce national debt, positioning the country among the world’s prosperous nations within a decade.

Regarding foreign relations, he stressed Pakistan’s ability to maintain balance between Beijing and Washington, saying , “We will not sacrifice one friend for another.” He also commended US President Trump’s peace initiatives as genuine and highlighted Pakistan’s proactive diplomacy on the global stage.

Field Marshal further warned India against using proxies to destabilise Pakistan and urged Afghan government to stop supporting Taliban operations in Pakistan, asserting that the country’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness.