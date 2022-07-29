Indian celebs react to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot was anything but trailblazing; however, it has left the internet divided and has the undivided attention of netizens.

Indian and Pakistani celebrities have been sharing two cents on the matter. Urfi Javed and Vidya Balan have also reacted to the Gully Boy's bold photoshoot and shared their opinion on social media.

The Mission Mangal actress spoke up in the actor's defence and said, "What's the problem? It's the first time a man has done something like this."

A reporter then asked her about the FIR filed against Singh. Vidya replied said, "I think those people don't have a lot of work that's why they are wasting their time on such things. Why waste time in FIR, if you don't like it, don't look at it."

Alia Bhatt said she “can’t hear anything negative about him” while reacting to Ranveer Singh’s viral photo.

Indian social media sensation Urfi Javed also reacted to the Padmavat actor by sharing a screenshot of an online user who compared her pictures with Ranveer's nude photoshoot on Instagram.

"If this photoshoot is hurting sentiments then why these photoshoots of Urfi Javed is not hurting sentiments??? If something is wrong for one gender then it should be declared wrong for another gender too," read the screenshot.

Responding to it sharply, Urfi said, "People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here, I've been trolled mercilessly, Slut shamed, given rape threats, death threats for everything and anything. Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me, I've endured my part of abuses, trolling and what not ."

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released on May 13. The actor has Rohit Shetty's Circus with Pooja Hegde lined up.