Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with viral nude photoshoot
Share
Bollywood's leading man Ranveer Singh is definitely a trailblazer as far as his fashion choices are concerned - be it smashing gender norms or swapping pants for skirts.
This time, Singh graced the publication's cover where he bared it all - quite literally. The Gully Boy actor went fully naked for the new issue of the Paper Magazine and talked in length about his maximalist fashion picks.
However, Twitter is having a field day and even though they have mixed responses, the humour is top-notch. Here is what the fans have to say about the eyeball-grabbing photoshoot of Ranveer Singh that is creating ruckus online.
Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh after seeing new photoshoot#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/f0eSE3NLJF— Supriya (@Supriya404) July 22, 2022
People asking #RanveerSingh right now
???????????? pic.twitter.com/xs0NJyfy6T— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) July 21, 2022
Ranveer Singh took Moira's advice seriously pic.twitter.com/5UK0NRgtxW— Punnu (@queer_baeting) July 22, 2022
When Ranveer Singh sang "Tu nanga hi to aaya tha" little did we know.......— Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) July 22, 2022
Y'all complained about Ranveer Singh's clothes. You deserve to see him without them now. This is all on YOU!— Gareeb Podcaster Papa Shark. ???? ???????? (@ThePapaShark_) July 22, 2022
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The actress also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and other films in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released on May 13. The actor has Rohit Shetty's Circus with Pooja Hegde lined up.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy expensive ... 01:30 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, purchased a sea-view apartment in Mumbai's ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- The Bhagat Of Bar: Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar!05:00 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
-
- Faisal Shahkar appointed new Punjab IGP03:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan condemns India after Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik announces ...03:26 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- US reports first polio case in nearly a decade02:55 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Urmila Matondkar turns out to be a fan of Coke Studio's 'Tu Jhoom'01:10 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Ali Zafar reacts to trolling over latest shirtless photo11:14 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Celebrated chef Zahra Khan opens trendy café in London09:31 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022