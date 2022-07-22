Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with viral nude photoshoot

Bollywood's leading man Ranveer Singh is definitely a trailblazer as far as his fashion choices are concerned - be it smashing gender norms or swapping pants for skirts.

This time, Singh graced the publication's cover where he bared it all - quite literally. The Gully Boy actor went fully naked for the new issue of the Paper Magazine and talked in length about his maximalist fashion picks.

However, Twitter is having a field day and even though they have mixed responses, the humour is top-notch. Here is what the fans have to say about the eyeball-grabbing photoshoot of Ranveer Singh that is creating ruckus online.

Ranveer Singh took Moira's advice seriously pic.twitter.com/5UK0NRgtxW — Punnu  (@queer_baeting) July 22, 2022

When Ranveer Singh sang "Tu nanga hi to aaya tha" little did we know....... — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) July 22, 2022

Y'all complained about Ranveer Singh's clothes. You deserve to see him without them now. This is all on YOU! — Gareeb Podcaster Papa Shark. ???? ???????? (@ThePapaShark_) July 22, 2022

