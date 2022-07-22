Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with viral nude photoshoot
Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with viral nude photoshoot
Bollywood's leading man Ranveer Singh is definitely a trailblazer as far as his fashion choices are concerned - be it smashing gender norms or swapping pants for skirts.

This time, Singh graced the publication's cover where he bared it all - quite literally. The Gully Boy actor went fully naked for the new issue of the Paper Magazine and talked in length about his maximalist fashion picks.

However, Twitter is having a field day and even though they have mixed responses, the humour is top-notch. Here is what the fans have to say about the eyeball-grabbing photoshoot of Ranveer Singh that is creating ruckus online.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The actress also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and other films in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released on May 13. The actor has Rohit Shetty's Circus with Pooja Hegde lined up.

