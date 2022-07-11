Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy expensive flat in Bandra
Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, purchased a sea-view apartment in Mumbai's Bandra.
According to reports, the Gunday actor purchased the apartment for a hefty price of Rs 119 crore.
Reports state that this is the most expensive deals for a single residential apartment anywhere in the country. This comes with another advantage for the duo is set to become neighbours of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The actress also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and other films in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which released on May 13. The actor has Rohit Shetty's Circus with Pooja Hegde lined up.
