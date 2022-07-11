Sajal Aly entertains fans with new viral video
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Sajal Aly entertains fans with new viral video
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood's sweetheart Sajal Aly knows how to keep her fans delighted be it her amazing performances or fashion.

In a newly shared video on Instagram, the Gul e Rana actress is strolling through the streets of Souq Waqif – a marketplace in Doha, Qatar.

Walking through stalls of traditional garments, spices, handicrafts, and souvenirs, Aly looks no less than an angel dropping a white dress paired with minimal makeup and a pair of orange slippers. She is also seen carrying a knitted bag.

alf-up half-down ponytail. Aly looks breathtaking effortlessly leaving the fans in love.

  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Currently, Aly can be seen in the mega-budgeted, military-themed TV serial, 'Sinf e Aahan, and is also collaborating on an upcoming project with Shehzad Roy. 

Is Sajal Aly's decision really behind her ... 11:25 PM | 27 Mar, 2022

As reports of a divorce between Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have been rife over the last few days, now Yasir Shami, a ...

More From This Category
Alizey Khan wishes husband Feroze Khan on his ...
03:00 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy expensive ...
01:30 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer share first ...
12:54 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Salman Khan didn't wave at fans this Eid, but why?
12:11 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Nimra Khan gets perfect Eidi from Sanjay Dutt
10:22 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style
06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizey Khan wishes husband Feroze Khan on his birthday
03:00 PM | 11 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr