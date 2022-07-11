Sajal Aly entertains fans with new viral video
Lollywood's sweetheart Sajal Aly knows how to keep her fans delighted be it her amazing performances or fashion.
In a newly shared video on Instagram, the Gul e Rana actress is strolling through the streets of Souq Waqif – a marketplace in Doha, Qatar.
Walking through stalls of traditional garments, spices, handicrafts, and souvenirs, Aly looks no less than an angel dropping a white dress paired with minimal makeup and a pair of orange slippers. She is also seen carrying a knitted bag.
alf-up half-down ponytail. Aly looks breathtaking effortlessly leaving the fans in love.
Currently, Aly can be seen in the mega-budgeted, military-themed TV serial, 'Sinf e Aahan, and is also collaborating on an upcoming project with Shehzad Roy.
