Deepika Padukone stuns in a gorgeous saree by Pakistani designer

Bollywood's leading lady and true blue fashionista Deepika Padukone has left the admirers mesmerised in nine yards of elegance by ace Pakistani designer Faraz Manan.

While Manan is no stranger to dressing stars across the border, the maestro has another notch in his belt with superstar Deepika Padukone donning his stunning off-white outfit.

Dazzling with her unmatched grace and panache, the Bajirao Mastani actor took to her Instagram stories and dropped new pictures as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the embellished saree.

While the cross-border collaborations have been a treat for the fans, this might be the first time that Bollywood's queen has donned any outfit by a Pakistani designer.

Earlier, Faraz Manan dressed Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Jaqueline Fernandez and the late Sridevi. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor Khan has helped him become a household name in Bollywood by serving as his brand ambassador

On the work front, Padukone has Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir film, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project-K with Prabhas, among other projects.