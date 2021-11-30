Pakistan likely to hike electricity tariff by Rs4.75/unit

ISLAMABAD – The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought an increase of Rs4.75 per unit in the power tariff in the wake of fuel price adjustment.

CPPA has sent an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which is likely to announce the decision today (Tuesday).

In October, 23.26% of electricity was produced from hydropower, 16.69% from coal, 10.88% from furnace oil and 0.51% from imported diesel, it said in its application.

It added that the cost of electricity generated from the furnace oil was Rs 22.21 per unit in the month.

If the application is approved, it would put an additional burden of Rs60 billion on electricity consumers.

Earlier this month, NEPRA increased the electricity tariff by Rs2.52 per unit on account of the fuel cost adjustment for September 2021.