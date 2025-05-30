Tcl And Arsenal Announce Global Partnership Expansion In Multi Year Deal

LAHORE – TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV Brand, proudly announces the elevation of its partnership with Arsenal Football Club to a global level, becoming Arsenal’s Official Global Consumer Electronics Partner.

This milestone marks a new era in the relationship between two iconic brands driven by shared values of innovation, excellence, and progress. Building on a successful regional partnership in the UK, Middle East, and Africa since 2023, TCL and Arsenal are now taking their collaboration global, connecting with fans and consumers in more markets through shared values of innovation, performance, and progress.

General Manager TCL Middle East & Africa, Sunny Yang, Said, “We’re proud to elevate our partnership with Arsenal to a global level—a milestone that reflects our shared drive for excellence, innovation, and passion. At TCL, we’re committed to shaping the future of smart living by delivering immersive experiences that unite technology and the spirit of sport. Together, we’re building a legacy to inspire greatness worldwide.”

Delivering High-Impact Moments on and off the Pitch:

Since the beginning of the partnership in 2023, TCL and Arsenal have collaborated on a series of high-profile activations that brought fans closer to both the club and the brand:

The ‘Go Big with TCL’ digital campaign, featuring Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Mo Elneny, introduced TCL’s XL TV collection to global audiences.

digital campaign, featuring Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Mo Elneny, introduced TCL’s XL TV collection to global audiences. ‘Inspire Greatness’ , a regional hero film starring Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, and Ben White, showcased TCL and Arsenal’s shared commitment to empowering communities through sport and innovation.

, a regional hero film starring Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, and Ben White, showcased TCL and Arsenal’s shared commitment to empowering communities through sport and innovation. Exclusive meet-and-greet experiences in Dubai gave fans and TCL customers direct access to Arsenal players during the club’s warm weather training camp.

gave fans and TCL customers direct access to Arsenal players during the club’s warm weather training camp. Arsenal legend Robert Pires visited TCL’s booth at IFA Berlin 2023 , one of the world’s most influential consumer tech shows.

visited TCL’s booth at , one of the world’s most influential consumer tech shows. And in Turkey, Invincibles defender Martin Keown headlined TCL’s regional product launch, engaging with media, partners, and staff in celebration of the partnership.

Looking Ahead: Deeper Storytelling and Expanded Fan Engagement

Following the success of the ‘Inspire Greatness’ activation, supporters can expect a new wave of storytelling through the extended global partnership featuring Arsenal men’s first team player and newly appointed TCL ambassador, Bukayo Saka. The expanded partnership also includes Arsenal’s UEFA Women’s Champions League-winning women’s team, reinforcing TCL’s commitment to equality and innovation across all areas of the game.

In addition, TCL products will be integrated into Arsenal’s flagship matchday show “Live from N5”, further engaging the club’s global fanbase and bringing smart technology closer to the heart of the matchday experience.

This global announcement is a testament to TCL’s fast-growing presence across MEA and beyond, as the brand continues to innovate in consumer electronics while strengthening emotional connections with sports fans worldwide.

TCL will continue to work with Arsenal to craft powerful stories, create unique fan interactions, and deliver unforgettable experiences across touchpoints on the field, on screen, and at home.