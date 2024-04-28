Chakor ventures unveils revolutionary 60-40 payment model for citadel 7 project



Chakor Ventures, a leading name in Pakistan's real estate industry, is proud to introduce an unprecedented payment model for its flagship commercial project, Citadel 7. With the unveiling of the groundbreaking "60-40 Payment Model," Chakor Ventures aims to redefine the landscape of property ownership in Pakistan, offering unparalleled flexibility and accessibility to prospective buyers.

The 60-40 Payment Model is set to revolutionize the real estate market by allowing investors to secure their ownership of premium commercial spaces in Citadel 7 with just a 60% initial payment. This innovative payment structure empowers buyers to take possession of their property and pay the remaining 40% at the time of possession, providing greater financial flexibility and convenience.

Situated at a prime location on Main Jinnah Avenue in Blue Area, Islamabad, Citadel 7 stands as a testament to Chakor Ventures' commitment to excellence in construction and urban development. Boasting CDA approval and meticulously designed spaces, Citadel 7 offers 13 floors of spacious corporate offices, a 5-floor retail mall, and food court, along with 4 levels of basement parking. The project's strategic location, opposite Centaurus and PIMS Hospital, ensures easy accessibility from all corners of the city.

Chakor Ventures has rapidly emerged as the fastest-growing brand in Pakistan's real estate construction industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a portfolio of successful projects and a reputation for excellence, Chakor Ventures continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate sector, driven by a vision to transform urban landscapes and create iconic developments that leave a lasting impact.

Speaking about the launch of the 60-40 Payment Model, for Citadel 7 of Chakor Ventures, expressed enthusiasm about the positive impact this initiative would have on the real estate market. "We are thrilled to introduce the 60-40 Payment Model, which reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach. By offering greater flexibility and affordability, we aim to make property ownership more accessible to a wider audience, driving growth and prosperity in the real estate sector."

For more information about the 60-40 Payment Model and Citadel 7 project, please visit https://chakorventures.com/

