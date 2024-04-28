IHC dismisses smear campaign against Justice Babar Sattar

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday dismissed a baseless campaign against Justice Babar Sattar, refuting allegations of dual citizenship.
In an official statement, the IHC denied the unfounded social media claims and clarified that the Chief Justice at the time was aware of Justice Sattar's green card status when he was appointed.
The statement also noted that after becoming a judge, Justice Sattar's children obtained Pakistani citizenship, and his mother has been running a school since 1992.
Justice Sattar holds only Pakistani citizenship, said the statement.
The court highlighted that a smear campaign targeting Justice Sattar is circulating on social media, including the distribution of his personal information. Travel documents of his wife and children have also been posted online.
The IHC statement noted that Justice Sattar graduated in law from Oxford University and earned a degree from Harvard Law School. He was granted permanent US residency due to his outstanding qualifications but relinquished it in 2005 when he returned to Pakistan.
It is worth noting that on December 28, 2020, then-President Arif Alvi approved the appointments of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as judges of the Islamabad High Court.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
