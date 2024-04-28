Search

Pakistan

IHC dismisses smear campaign against Justice Babar Sattar

Web Desk
06:09 PM | 28 Apr, 2024
IHC dismisses smear campaign against Justice Babar Sattar

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday dismissed a baseless campaign against Justice Babar Sattar, refuting allegations of dual citizenship.

In an official statement, the IHC denied the unfounded social media claims and clarified that the Chief Justice at the time was aware of Justice Sattar's green card status when he was appointed.

The statement also noted that after becoming a judge, Justice Sattar's children obtained Pakistani citizenship, and his mother has been running a school since 1992. 

Justice Sattar holds only Pakistani citizenship, said the statement.

The court highlighted that a smear campaign targeting Justice Sattar is circulating on social media, including the distribution of his personal information. Travel documents of his wife and children have also been posted online.

The IHC statement noted that Justice Sattar graduated in law from Oxford University and earned a degree from Harvard Law School. He was granted permanent US residency due to his outstanding qualifications but relinquished it in 2005 when he returned to Pakistan.

It is worth noting that on December 28, 2020, then-President Arif Alvi approved the appointments of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as judges of the Islamabad High Court.

IHC dismisses smear campaign against Justice Babar Sattar

