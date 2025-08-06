 Aima Baig Marries Rastah Founder Zain Ahmed In Canada See Pictures

MUMBAI – Singer and model Aima Baig tied the knot with Zain Ahmed, the man behind internationally renowned fashion label Rastah. The couple tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony held in Canada, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

As the news has set social media abuzz, Aima Baig, known for her soulful voice and hit tracks, has yet to share any glimpses or updates from the ceremony on her official platforms, leaving fans both thrilled and curious.

The absence of candid moments or wedding details has only added to the excitement, with many admirers eagerly awaiting a first look or confirmation from the singer herself. Some random pictures are being shared online, with users claiming them to be from Nikah ceremony of 30-year-old.

For the unversed, Zain Ahmed is a driving force in redefining Pakistani fashion on the global stage, and Aima Baig, one of the country’s most beloved vocalists, make for a power couple whose union blends art, music, and innovation.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, wishing the newlyweds a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and shared creativity.

Aima Baig ends engagement with Shahbaz Shigri in 2022