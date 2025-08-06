Aima Baig marries Rastah founder Zain Ahmed in Canada; See Pictures

By News Desk
MUMBAI – Singer and model Aima Baig tied the knot with Zain Ahmed, the man behind internationally renowned fashion label Rastah. The couple tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony held in Canada, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

As the news has set social media abuzz, Aima Baig, known for her soulful voice and hit tracks, has yet to share any glimpses or updates from the ceremony on her official platforms, leaving fans both thrilled and curious.

The absence of candid moments or wedding details has only added to the excitement, with many admirers eagerly awaiting a first look or confirmation from the singer herself. Some random pictures are being shared online, with users claiming them to be from Nikah ceremony of 30-year-old.

For the unversed, Zain Ahmed is a driving force in redefining Pakistani fashion on the global stage, and Aima Baig, one of the country’s most beloved vocalists, make for a power couple whose union blends art, music, and innovation.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, wishing the newlyweds a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and shared creativity.

Aima Baig ends engagement with Shahbaz Shigri in 2022

Singer Aima Baig confirmed her breakup with Shahbaz Shigri, ending their engagement after being together since 2019. In an Instagram story, she stated that they have parted ways on good terms and asked fans not to worry or send sympathy messages.

Aima emphasized that both are doing well and she chose to announce the news respectfully. She also shared her excitement for the future, focusing on her music career.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

