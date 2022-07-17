Saba Qamar’s new sizzling photo wins over internet
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
Saba Qamar’s new sizzling photo wins over internet
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani star actress Saba Qamar has won the hearts of her fans with new sizzling photo she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Ghabrana Nahi Ha actress shared her new photo with a caption, “I think we all need to be able to dream in all colors.”

The star actress can be seen donning a multi colour top and white trouser. She looks breathtaking in the new look.

Afifa Jibran’s new bold video at beach goes ... 09:45 AM | 17 Jul, 2022

Afifa Jibran, wife of actor Syed Jibran, has left her fans stunned with new bold beach video. Taking to Instagram, ...

More From This Category
Afifa Jibran’s new bold video at beach goes ...
09:45 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
Pakistani actress Sana Askari shares spooky ...
10:36 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas rocks in red
10:22 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday at beach
06:46 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Hareem Shah releases new video after reports of ...
08:41 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan stuns fans with latest pictures
06:14 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar’s new sizzling photo wins over internet
11:50 AM | 17 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr