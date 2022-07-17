Saba Qamar’s new sizzling photo wins over internet
11:50 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
Pakistani star actress Saba Qamar has won the hearts of her fans with new sizzling photo she shared on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, the Ghabrana Nahi Ha actress shared her new photo with a caption, “I think we all need to be able to dream in all colors.”
The star actress can be seen donning a multi colour top and white trouser. She looks breathtaking in the new look.
View this post on Instagram
