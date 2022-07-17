Afifa Jibran’s new bold video at beach goes viral

Afifa Jibran, wife of actor Syed Jibran, has left her fans stunned with new bold beach video.

Taking to Instagram, Afifa posted a new beach video in which she can be seen playing with her kids while wearing a bold outfit.

Soon after she shared the post, the keyboard warriors flooded the comment section with criticism. The netizens trolled her on wardrobe choices.

Syed Jibran is married to Afifa Jibran and has three adorable kids. His wife Afifa Jibran is a stylish, modern and bold lady. Fans love and adore their beautiful family.

