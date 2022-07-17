Afifa Jibran’s new bold video at beach goes viral
Web Desk
09:45 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
Afifa Jibran’s new bold video at beach goes viral
Source: Instagram
Share

Afifa Jibran, wife of actor Syed Jibran, has left her fans stunned with new bold beach video.

Taking to Instagram, Afifa posted a new beach video in which she can be seen playing with her kids while wearing a bold outfit.

Soon after she shared the post, the keyboard warriors flooded the comment section with criticism. The netizens trolled her on wardrobe choices.

Syed Jibran is married to Afifa Jibran and has three adorable kids. His wife Afifa Jibran is a stylish, modern and bold lady. Fans love and adore their beautiful family.

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's hit ... 07:07 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her beauty. But this time around, ...

More From This Category
Pakistani actress Sana Askari shares spooky ...
10:36 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas rocks in red
10:22 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday at beach
06:46 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Hareem Shah releases new video after reports of ...
08:41 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan stuns fans with latest pictures
06:14 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir unfollow each other ...
05:19 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Afifa Jibran’s new bold video at beach goes viral
09:45 AM | 17 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr