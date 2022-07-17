Pakistan reports 605 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 605 new coronavirus cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health showed Sunday morning.
As per the latest statistics of the NIH, 21,233 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country and out of which 605 came back positive, taking the number of total cases of the disease to 1,546,252.
COVID-19 Statistics 17 July 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 17, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,233
Positive Cases: 605
Positivity %: 2.85%
Deaths: 02
Patients on Critical Care: 173
The NIH stated that the coronavirus positivity rate in the country stands at 2.85% as of Sunday.
Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 30,440.
The NIH said 173 COVID-19 patients are still in critical condition and being treated at different medical facilities.
