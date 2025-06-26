Couple filmed from flyover while ‘Making Love’ in 5-Star Hotel Room

NEW DELHI – A couple faced an unwanted and embarrassing situation as their intimate acts were filmed through glass window of a Five-Star Hotel in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

It started when couple was unknowingly filmed through large, uncovered window of five-star hotel room in Jaipur’s Civil Lines area late Tuesday night, leading to viral video and a traffic jam as passersby stopped to watch and record the incident.

It occurred late night near the busy Bharat Jodo Setu flyover when passersby noticed the couple in an intimate act through the hotel room’s window, which was fully exposed to the road below. Several passersby started shooting from the street and the overpass, using zoom features in mobile cam, and one of the clips quickly spread across social media platforms.

As the clip gained attention, a crowd formed outside the hotel, causing traffic to grind to a halt. Witnesses said some drivers stopped their vehicles mid-road to catch glimpse or record the scene.

It also caused backlash, while hotel management remained silent, neither confirming the authenticity of the footage nor the hotel’s involvement. The identity of the couple remains unknown, and no official complaint has been filed.

Some users even condemned the act of filming and sharing private moments without consent. Legal experts have also weighed in, stating that recording individuals in such situations may violate Indian privacy and cybercrime laws, potentially inviting legal consequences for those involved in circulating the footage.