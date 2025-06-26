Elderly man brutally tortured in Punjab while son watches helplessly on live call from Malaysia

BAHAWALPUR – An 85-year-old man was abducted and brutally tortured, while his son, living abroad, was forced to watch the abuse live over a video call.

The incident took place in Chak 19 located within the jurisdiction of Qaimpur Police Station in Bahawalpur, where Asif Don, a local influential figure, along with his accomplices, kidnapped the elderly victim, Hafeez Sajid, at gunpoint from a local marketplace.

According to police, the elderly man was taken to the “dera” (private property) of Asif Don, where he was severely beaten and tortured. When the elderly man lost consciousness, he was revived and subjected to torture again.

The perpetrators also made a video call to the elderly victim’s son, who resides in Malaysia, and showed him the brutal torture being inflicted on his father in real-time. During the torture, the accused repeatedly taunted the son, saying, “Rescue your father,” while the son, helpless on the video call, wept and pleaded as he watched his father’s condition deteriorate — yet he was powerless to help.

According to police officials, after the video of the incident surfaced, swift action was taken. A case was registered, and the main suspect Asif Don along with other individuals was arrested.

On the other hand, the elderly victim Hafeez Sajid, while crying out for justice, has demanded full accountability and the harshest punishment for the culprits.