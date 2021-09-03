'Fly Jinnah' – PM Imran welcomes UAE airline’s investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Friday wished a Sharjah-based airline, Air Arabia, success in his joint venture with Pakistani conglomerate to establish a new Pakistani airline, Fly Jinnah.

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “I welcome @airarabiagroup to Pakistan & wish them success in their partnership with local investors to establish a new Pakistani airline, FLY JINNAH”.

He further said that the PTI government is committed to attract investment in Pakistan’s burgeoning travel and tourism sector, which offers immense opportunities.

Pakistan's Lakson Group and Middle Eastern budget carrier have joined hands to launch a low-cost airline serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan.

The new carrier will operate as a joint venture between the pair, they said in a statement.

The statement said the new airline would help Pakistan's travel and tourism sector and contribute to the country's economic growth and job creation.