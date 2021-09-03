'Fly Jinnah' – PM Imran welcomes UAE airline’s investment in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Friday wished a Sharjah-based airline, Air Arabia, success in his joint venture with Pakistani conglomerate to establish a new Pakistani airline, Fly Jinnah.
Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “I welcome @airarabiagroup to Pakistan & wish them success in their partnership with local investors to establish a new Pakistani airline, FLY JINNAH”.
He further said that the PTI government is committed to attract investment in Pakistan’s burgeoning travel and tourism sector, which offers immense opportunities.
I welcome @airarabiagroup to Pakistan & wish them success in their partnership with local investors to establish a new Pakistani airline, FLY JINNAH. My govt is committed to attracting investment in Pakistan's burgeoning travel & tourism sector which offers immense opportunities.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 3, 2021
Pakistan's Lakson Group and Middle Eastern budget carrier have joined hands to launch a low-cost airline serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan.
The new carrier will operate as a joint venture between the pair, they said in a statement.
The statement said the new airline would help Pakistan's travel and tourism sector and contribute to the country's economic growth and job creation.
